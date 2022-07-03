Dubai: Mahzooz weekly draw winner becomes multi-millionaire overnight, bags Dh10 million

Three participants also shared Dh300,000

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 3 Jul 2022, 12:43 PM

This week's Mahzooz draw saw the top winner bag Dh10 million.

This was close on the heels of the previous winner’s windfall just two weeks ago.

The lucky top prize winner scooped up Dh10,000,000 after matching all five numbers which were 1,8,10,12 and 49. The 83rd weekly draw also saw 1,407 other winners walk away with a substantial prize money totalling Dh1,781,600. A total of Dh11,781,600 was awarded to all 1,408 winners.

As many as 28 winners matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000, taking home Dh35,714 each.

There was a guaranteed raffle draw where three participants shared Dh300,000 among them. The lucky raffle winners who received Dh100,000 each were Aneesh from India, Tarek from Canada, and Raja from Pakistan. The winning raffle numbers were 16121561, 16117193 and 16216751 respectively.

Participating in Mahzooz is as simple as registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for just AED 35. Each bottle gives participants one-line entry into the grand draw and another entry into the raffle draw, therefore doubling their chances of a win.

The top prize of AED 10,000,000, second prize of AED 1,000,000 and third prize of AED 350 are up for grabs every week. Mahzooz also holds a weekly raffle draw where three guaranteed winners cash AED 100,000 each.

The bottles that are purchased are channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.