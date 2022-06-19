Dubai: Mahzooz grand winner bags Dh10 million

Country experiences minor quakes several times a year, they are not a cause for worry
A Mahzooz winner bagged a life-changing amount of Dh10 million today. Aside from that, 999 winning participants shared a grand total of Dh11,641,600.
The winner of the top prize matched all five numbers to score the windfall which were 13, 30, 38, 41, 44.
Nineteen participants shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000, taking home Dh52,631 each, after matching four out of the five numbers.
Muhammed, Mathew and Beh each won Dh100,000 at the Raffle Draw and their winning IDs were 15803034, 15655679 and 15750721 respectively.
Participants who could match three of five numbers won Dh350 each.
Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for one line in the Grand Draw and will automatically be entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will take home Dh100,000 each.
Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.
