UAE: Expat wins whopping Dh50 million at Mahzooz draw

Photo: WAM

Dubai - The draw also gave away Dh333,333 to six others

by Saman Haziq Published: Sun 24 Oct 2021, 8:57 AM Last updated: Sun 24 Oct 2021, 9:01 PM

A young Asian man has bagged himself Dh50 million at the live Mahzooz Draw that took place in Dubai on Saturday night.

For the first time ever, the Grand Prize of Dh50,000,000 has been won in the 48th weekly live Mahzooz draw, which took place last night at the Mahzooz UAE Studio.

The historic win was the outcome of the lucky winner matching six out of six numbers — becoming Mahzooz’s first Grand Prize multi-millionaire. The winning numbers were 6, 11, 21, 32, 33, and 46.

The man, in the age group 30-40 years, has become the first to win what is said to be the biggest prize money an individual has ever won in the UAE and the Middle East to date.

Announcing the winner at a special press conference, Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, managing operator of Mahzooz draw, said: “We are so thrilled and excited for the winner of the Grand Prize of Dh50,000,000. This is by far the biggest prize money to have been won in the United Arab Emirates and GCC region. We have been eagerly waiting for someone to take home the Grand Prize; we’re extremely happy that luck has favoured someone after 48 draws.”

"This gentleman is a UAE resident who has been living away from his family in order to earn and give them a better life. All he did was to buy a Dh35 bottle of water to participate in the draw and this brought about a life changing opportunity.”

Additionally, six winners shared the second prize which was doubled to Dh2,000,000 this week as it went unclaimed in the 47th draw.

Each second prize winner took home Dh333,333. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh52,305,960.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced

>> 9 expats bag over Dh100,000 each at Mahzooz draw

Those who missed out on this week’s draw can participate by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the draw and will be donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

The next weekly live draw will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 9pm UAE time.

saman@khaleejtimes.com