Dubai: Lucky winner hits Dh20-million Mahzooz grand prize

The authority visited several sites and greeted the workers there
One lucky winner has hit the top prize of Dh20 million in this week's Mahzooz draw, it was announced on Saturday.
"Tonight, we have a TOP PRIZE winner It's a life-changing moment for our TOP PRIZE winner who takes home a whopping 20 MILLION dirhams!" Mahzooz posted on X (formerly Twitter).
The matching numbers were 2, 9, 10, 15, 36. The identity of the winner will be revealed in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Gowtham Guna won Dh1 million in the raffle draw, Mahzooz announced. His raffle number is 36616773.
ALSO READ:
The authority visited several sites and greeted the workers there
There are different types of scholarships, various eligibility requirements and application procedure
The four-day festival celebrates Emirati agriculture with heritage events, competitions
Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates and members of the Federal Supreme Council, in addition to overseas delegations and senior officials expressed their sincere sympathy to the entire Al Nahyan family
Ministry called upon authorities to halt escalation and avoid exacerbating tension and instability in the region
Friday marks World Hepatitis Day and MoHAP has adopted a national programme to battle the disease
Al Wahda club rose to new heights during his tenure as club president with stellar shows in local leagues and continental championships
Saif Rashid Hamarain sponsored numerous charitable projects, including the construction of mosques in the UAE and abroad