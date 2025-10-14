Dubai Loop to be operational by 2026, says UAE minister: Bloomberg

Motorists “will be able to use ‘Dubai Loop’ as soon as next year,” US-based media company Bloomberg reported on Monday, quoting a senior UAE minister.

American billionaire and the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, announced plans for a Dubai Loop in February this year. Envisioned as fast, efficient, and weather-resilient, 'Dubai Loop' is a 17km underground transit system that will have 11 stations and an optimal capacity to transport more than 20,000 passengers per hour.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and US-based The Boring Company signed an agreement in February this year during the World Governments Summit (WGS) to strengthen the partnership between both parties in tunnel excavation and construction.

Bloomberg’s report on Monday (October 13) on the timeline of ‘Dubai Loop’ quoted Omar Sultan Al Olama, the UAE's Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications. Khaleej Times has reached out to authorities for a statement.

Early this year, during a session when Musk was speaking virtually with Al Olama at WGS, the American billionaire promised "to transform the transportation sector by constructing safe, fast, and cost-efficient tunnels for passenger transit, utilities, and freight."

The project is part of a long-term plan to develop tunnel infrastructure across the emirate and will let travelers go directly to their destination with no stops in between.

Easing road congestion

RTA noted, in an earlier statement, that the technology that will be used to create the underground transit system will result in rapid execution “with lower cost than conventional tunneling methods, and minimal impact on existing infrastructure and road networks.”

Dubai Loop is expected to radically ease road congestion. "By shifting commuters from private vehicles to a reliable underground system, congestion on surface roads can be significantly reduced," Dr Ahmed Al Mulla, co-founder of UAE-based urban planning and design consultancy firm Arkat, earlier told Khaleej Times.

"The success of this project, however, heavily depends on station placement. Dubai Loop must serve high-demand areas; be easily accessible, and connect seamlessly with existing and upcoming transit networks such as Dubai Metro, Etihad Rail, and bus systems," added Al Mulla.