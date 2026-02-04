How Dubai Loop, Glydways transport system will help beat traffic

On Tuesday, Dubai announced two new projects to cut down traffic and improve connectivity in the city. While one builds tracks the size of a bike lane seamlessly across the city, another takes riders through a tunnel that bypasses all traffic.

The iconic Dubai Loop project will replicate the 'Teslas in tunnels' model to connect areas with heavy traffic. The Glydways network will be a series of short, self-driving pods that will serve four different areas of Dubai, mostly connecting metro stations to surrounding areas.