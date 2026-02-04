How Dubai Loop, Glydways transport system will help beat traffic
The new projects announced at World Government Summit will reduce traffic and improve mobility
Wed 4 Feb 2026, 6:00 AM
- Nasreen Abdulla
On Tuesday, Dubai announced two new projects to cut down traffic and improve connectivity in the city. While one builds tracks the size of a bike lane seamlessly across the city, another takes riders through a tunnel that bypasses all traffic.
The iconic Dubai Loop project will replicate the 'Teslas in tunnels' model to connect areas with heavy traffic. The Glydways network will be a series of short, self-driving pods that will serve four different areas of Dubai, mostly connecting metro stations to surrounding areas.