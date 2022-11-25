Dubai: Long queues, massive discounts mark first day of Black Friday super sale

This shopping weekend is also called the White Friday with several online and traditional stores offering massive bargain deals

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 3:53 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 4:04 PM

Long queues, massive discounts and crowded stores marked the first day of the super sale weekend in Dubai. Starting today, UAE residents can grab items for up to 90 per cent discount on the sale that runs until Sunday.

Mary, a shop assistant at Dubai Mall said her outlet was expecting a huge rush this weekend. “Usually Friday mornings are very quiet,” she said. “But as you can see, today is already very busy. After 3pm, the crowds are going to double.”

She added that the staff is expecting to work overtime during the weekend. “This is the best sale we have during the year,” she said. “We have 50 per cent off everything in the store. So, people keep flocking in. We are expecting to work at least 2 hours beyond our usual shift during closing.”

Colloquially called the Black Friday sale in the US, this weekend marks the start of the Christmas shopping season and stores often offer huge discounts. In the UAE, this shopping weekend is called the White Friday with several online and traditional stores offering massive bargain deals.

Den, from Philippines, had several shopping bags on her arms. “I got some great deals from YSL and Sephora,” she said. “But I promised myself that I would shop only for an hour because I came for groceries as well. I have some guests visiting from America and I promised to make Thanksgiving dinner. I think I made good use of my time.”

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the sale offers great savings and gives shoppers the chance to win prizes and cashback. More than 20 major shopping malls including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre malls, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Mall, Mercato Town Centre, Ibn Battuta, Mall Circle and Nakheel Mall are participating in this promotion.

Indian national Shabana had come with her son Fahadh to shop. “I got some great deals,” she said. “Next month I have a lot of birthday parties and gatherings. So, I picked up some gifts for everyone.”

This is the duo’s first year living in Dubai. “No matter where I offer to take him, he only wants to visit Dubai,” she said. “So, we recently got the Golden Visa and now we live here.”

Alice, from Lebanon, decided to shop smart and checked the prices of things she wanted online before coming to shop. “I knew what I wanted so I checked online,” she said. “Some stores had some good deals, so I visited those. I picked up things from Sephora and Watson. Now I will go to a few more shops from where I want certain items.”