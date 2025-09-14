Dubai records 97% drop in pedestrian deaths in 2024, opens 2 new bridges

Dubai has recorded a sharp decline in pedestrian fatalities and accidents, falling from 9.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2007 to 0.3 deaths in 2024— a reduction of 97 per cent.

This came as Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the completion of new pedestrian and cyclist bridges and revealed plans to construct 23 more by the end of 2030. Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors of RTA, said these efforts are part of Dubai’s strategy to enhance road safety.

RTA said its integrated infrastructure initiatives have seen the number of pedestrian trips increase from 307 million in 2023 to 326 million in 2024, a growth of 6 per cent. Cycling trips rose from 44 million in 2023 to 46.6 million in 2024, reflecting a 5 per cent increase.

New and planned bridges

As part of its ongoing programme, RTA completed two pedestrian bridges on Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Mina Street under the Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project. Both bridges are equipped with lifts, staircases, and electromechanical system rooms housing fire alarm and firefighting systems, together with remote monitoring systems.

In addition, six pedestrian and cyclist bridges have been constructed across key streets in Dubai. Five of these are scheduled to open before the end of this year, with the sixth set for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

The pedestrian and cyclist bridges on Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road form a strategic link connecting Al Sufouh and Dubai Hills through Dubai Internet City, Al Barsha Heights, and Al Barsha 3. Each is five metres wide, with a three-metre track for cyclists and e-scooter users and a two-metre path for pedestrians.

Other bridges under development include one on Al Manara Street in the Al Quoz Creative Zone, featuring ramps on either side for accessibility, and two major crossings — one on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road at its intersection with Tunis Street, and another on Dubai–Al Ain Road connecting Wadi Al Safa 4 with Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The sixth bridge, part of the Future Street Improvement Project on Al Sukook Street in Dubai’s Central Business District, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

Looking ahead, RTA said construction of nine additional pedestrian bridges will begin by the end of 2028. These include crossings near Coca-Cola Arena, in Business Bay, and on Sheikh Zayed Road close to the Burj Khalifa, along with six bridges on Al Asayel Street.