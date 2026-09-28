New Dubai Legathon to shape rules for 3D-printed buildings, robot-aided construction

New rules governing 3D-printed buildings, robot-assisted construction and innovative building materials could emerge from Dubai Municipality’s first Legathon, an initiative designed to modernise the emirate’s construction regulations.

The programme brings together legislation, innovation and teamwork to help the municipality anticipate technological developments rather than respond only after new systems and products have entered the market.

The first edition focuses on Dubai’s building codes and construction regulations, according to a municipality official. It forms part of efforts to strengthen the authority’s internal legislative framework and ensure it remains ready for future developments.

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The aim is to bring legislation, innovation and collective work together so that the city can stay ahead of technology instead of waiting for it to reach the market before considering how to regulate it.

The initiative will examine how emerging technologies can be used, the risks they may create, the safeguards required to protect society and the benefits they can offer Dubai’s construction sector.

Among the areas expected to be addressed are construction using 3D-printing technology, buildings developed with the help of robots and new materials that could enter the local market.

The official said these innovations require an appropriate legislative framework that supports progress while protecting the community.

“Technology is developing rapidly. We need to understand how to apply it, assess its risks, protect society and make the best use of it,” the municipality added.

If the pilot proves successful, its outcomes could be expanded into regulations made available to the public. Residents, companies and other users could also see simpler municipal systems and procedures in the coming period.

The project supports the wider vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the world’s best city in which to live.

By preparing rules alongside technological change, Dubai Municipality aims to create a regulatory environment that encourages innovation without compromising safety or public interest