Dubai: Lebanese expat yet to know he won $1 million after buying raffle ticket at DXB

He is the 14th Lebanese national to have hit the grand prize since the start of the promotion in 1999

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 3:24 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 4:04 PM

A Lebanese national — who is based in Saudi Arabia and recently travelled to Dubai — won $1 million (Dh3.67 million) in the Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held today at DXB.

Hassan Abou Hamza, an expat who lives in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, hit the grand prize with ticket number 2857 which he purchased at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Finest Surprise counter in Dubai Airport.

Hamza is currently uncontactable but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his win, which makes him the 14th Lebanese national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Today's draws were conducted by DDF's executive vice-chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin; Salah Tahlak, joint COO; Sinead El Sibai, SVP for marketing; Mona Al Ali, SVP for human resources, and Michael Schmidt, SVP for retail.

After the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for a luxury car and motorbike.

Vajid Karim, a British national based in Huddersfield, UK won a BMW X6 M50i (Dravit Grey Metallic) car, with ticket number 0457 in the Finest Surprise Series 1842 which he purchased on June 2 on his way to Birmingham, UK from Dubai.

Bjorn Monnier, an Indian national based in Doha, Qatar won a BMW R nineT Urban GS (Option 719 Underground / Lightwhite) motorbike, with ticket number 0725.

ALSO READ: