Dubai launches Saned initiative to support food needs of low-income families

Dubai has launched a new initiative to support low income families. Under the 'Saned' initiative, a sustainable charitable endowment will be established to support low-income families.

The endowment consists of a residential building located in the Dubai South district which includes 40 apartments across five floors, and parking facilities.

The project, valued at Dh30 million, is expected to generate 8 per cent in revenues, which will fund Saned cards – each worth Dh1,000 – which can be used to purchase essential food items by beneficiary families registered with Community Development Authority (CDA).

The initiative was launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (AWQAF Dubai), in collaboration with the Community Development Authority (CDA), through Dubai’s Community Contributions Platform, Jood.

With the Saned card initiative, beneficiaries can make purchases at participating outlets. So far, 3,000 Saned cards, worth Dh3 million, have been distributed to support families in need.

The endowment is a community project open to contributions from all sectors of society. Individuals such as businessmen and philanthropists, as well as private and government entities can contribute to this sustainable charitable cause to ensure the food needs of low-income families are constantly met.

Hessa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority (CDA), said: “The Saned initiative embodies the values of cooperation and solidarity that are deeply ingrained in our society. By establishing this charitable endowment, we seek to collectively work to meet the food needs of vulnerable groups, including orphans, widows, senior citizens, people of determination, and low-income citizens. Our shared goal is to improve their quality of life and help alleviate the challenges they face.”