Dubai launches new unit to police e-scooters, bicycles from May 1

Dubai has unveiled a dedicated Personal Mobility Monitoring Unit to monitor e-scooter and bicycle users and crack down on traffic violations, as part of a joint initiative by the Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority.

Starting May 1, 2026, the unit will patrol cycling tracks, main roads, and designated soft mobility zones across the emirate. The move highlights efforts to improve road safety and ensure riders comply with traffic regulations as personal mobility device use rises.

Authorities said the unit will monitor unsafe behaviour and enforce rules for bicycles and electric scooters. These include staying within designated lanes, wearing helmets and protective gear, following speed limits, and avoiding reckless or tandem riding on e-scooters. Violators will face fines, and non-compliant devices may be impounded.

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The move aligns with Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022 regulating cycles and e-scooters. It will include intensified checks across hotspots such as Jumeirah Beach Track, Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Water Canal, Business Bay, and Dubai Marina, as well as residential areas like Al Karama and Al Mankhool.

‘Integrated push for safer, smarter mobility’

Framing the initiative as part of Dubai’s long-term transport vision, Hussain Al Banna said the unit “builds on the strategic partnership between RTA and Dubai Police” and supports a wider push towards safer mobility.

He highlighted that the rollout comes “within an integrated framework” aimed at advancing safety and innovation. He added it also reinforces efforts to raise awareness and ensure riders comply with regulations.

Al Banna noted that the city has invested in “a network of safe, dedicated tracks… alongside continued monitoring of reckless behaviours.” This positions Dubai as a leader in smart and safe mobility systems.

He added that the initiative marks “a further qualitative step in enhancing safety” across the transport network. It helps deliver a sustainable mobility environment for residents and visitors.

‘Curbing unsafe behaviour, reinforcing accountability’

Echoing the focus on enforcement, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei said the unit forms part of ongoing cooperation to strengthen road safety, particularly for personal mobility users.

He said, “The unit will support efforts to achieve the highest levels of traffic safety by helping curb unsafe behaviours, strengthen traffic discipline and reinforce the responsibility of personal mobility users to comply with traffic laws and regulations.”

Al Mazrouei also pointed to the “strategic partnership” between Dubai Police and RTA, noting that joint initiatives have supported the rollout of international best practices in traffic safety.

He said these efforts aim to enhance public safety and overall well-being while raising standards of security and traffic discipline across the emirate.

Authorities have urged riders to familiarise themselves with track rules, obligations and the full list of violations available on the RTA website.