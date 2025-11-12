Dubai launches new film and gaming committees to develop media sectors

Dubai launches new specialised committees focused on developing the film and gaming sectors. The two committees were formed after a resolution was issued by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC).

The two committees form part of the Dubai Media Council’s mandate to advance media innovation and foster innovation, enhance the development of key media sectors, and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for media innovation.

Dubai Media Council Resolution No 8 of 2025 establishes the Dubai Film Development Committee, chaired by Issam Kazim, Member of DMC, while Dubai Media Council Resolution No 9 of 2025 establishes the Dubai Gaming Committee, chaired by Khalfan Belhoul, Member of DMC. Both resolutions are effective from the date of their issuance.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed also directed the development of a comprehensive operational plan to advance these sectors in Dubai, by offering world-class services and facilities.

He said the establishment of the two committees enhances the institutional framework necessary to drive the growth of two strategic sectors that play a key role in driving the development of Dubai’s media industry.

He noted that Dubai is strongly positioned to achieve global leadership in both fields, supported by world-class digital infrastructure, agile regulatory frameworks, robust logistics ecosystems, and a strategic geographical location that connects global markets.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said the new committees represent a significant milestone in strengthening Dubai’s media ecosystem. She added that the move reinforces the Council’s efforts to nurture local talent, attract international expertise, and keep pace with the evolution of the industry.

"The formation of the two committees marks an important step forward in enriching an integrated and sustainable media ecosystem that strengthens Dubai’s competitiveness while creating new opportunities for investors, content creators, and innovators in the film and gaming sectors, supporting the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33,” she noted.

She further said that this approach focuses on positioning the creative economy at the centre of Dubai’s economic ecosystem, with the film and gaming sectors serving as key platforms to showcase and export Dubai’s creativity globally.

The two new committees will deliver high-quality services aimed at strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for media production.

The Dubai Film Development Committee will provide industry support through tailored services and facilities, and coordination with relevant stakeholders. It will also work closely with local and international production studios, facilitate specialised training programmes and platforms for young filmmakers, as well as create greater opportunities for emerging talent to grow and succeed in the industry.

The Dubai Gaming Committee will focus on fostering partnerships and providing services and facilities that drive the growth of the sector. It will also work to identify and empower young talent through specialised training and professional development programmes, while supporting the expansion of start-ups. These efforts aim to accelerate the digital economy, reinforce Dubai’s regional and global leadership in the gaming industry, and create new opportunities for innovators and investors.

Dubai Film Development Committee

Members of the Dubai Film Development Committee include Hesham Al Olama, Dubai Media Council, who will serve as Vice-Chairman, Jamal Al Sharif, Dubai Development Authority; Shaima Al Suwaidi, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Bader Anwahi, Dubai Municipality; Abdulla Al Ali, Roads and Transport Authority; Mansour Al Malik, Dubai Customs; Ahmad Belqaizi, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; Colonel Dr. Saud Al Rumaithi, Dubai Police; Colonel Ali Al Hammadi, the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs; Fatma Almutawa, Dubai Airports; and Maryam Almahri, Emirates Airlines.

Dubai Gaming Committee

Members of the Dubai Gaming Committee include, Hesham Al Olama, Dubai Media Council, who will serve as Vice-Chairman, Ahmed AlKhaja, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Shaima Al Suwaidi, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Brigadier Dr. Mansoor Alrazooqi, Dubai Police; Ahmad Hamza, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre; Mohammad Alblooshi, Dubai International Financial Centre; Hanan Ahmed, du; Eisa Al Marzooqi, Dubai Sports Council; and Abdulla AlGaoud, Dubai Chambers.

Resolutions No. (8) and (9) of 2025 mandate full cooperation from all government entities and other relevant organisations, requiring them to provide any data, reports, or information needed for the committee to fulfil its responsibilities.