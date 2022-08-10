Dubai launches marine assistant service to help govt carry out missions on water

10 crafts will be offered to provide field, logistical services

By WAM Published: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 8:16 AM

Under the directives of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, the Maritime Navigation Regulation and Security Committee, in coordination with the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), launched the Marine Assistant service that will provide government departments with marine crafts in the waters of the emirate of Dubai.

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of DMCA, confirmed that the Marine Assistant service had been launched in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansoor to develop a system that enhances the efficiency and competitiveness of Dubai’s maritime sector.

The Marine Assistant service aims to establish a unified civilian entity affiliated with the DMCA, Dubai Municipality and Dubai International Marine Club. The entity will initially offer 10 boats and provide field and logistical services to enable government entities to perform their missions in the waters of the Emirate of Dubai. These missions may include inspections, marine surveys and other field operations.

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed said, "The Marine Assistant service provides its services to all government departments to enhance levels of coordination between these authorities. The requesting entity can address the Authority directly to use the marine crafts for executing and performing tasks that require their presence in the waters of the Emirate of Dubai at any time." He explained that the Marine Assistant service is aimed at enforcing laws, decisions and regulations and maintaining discipline in the waters of Dubai. He pointed out that the DMCA would assume the responsibility of coordinating and supervising the provision of marine crafts when needed.

The Executive Director of DMCA appreciated the continuous follow-up by Sheikh Mansoor to develop the maritime sector in Dubai according to the highest standards and international practices.

