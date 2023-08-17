Dubai launches campaign to collect 10,000 used devices for underprivileged students worldwide

The Digital School has educated more than 60,000 pupils from different countries

Photo: The Digital School

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 2:30 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 2:31 PM

The Digital School unveiled a campaign titled "Donate Your Own Device." This noble initiative seeks to collect 10,000 refurbished electronic devices to underprivileged students around the globe.

Under the banner "Donate to Educate," the campaign seeks to collect pre-owned electronic devices from individuals and institutions. These devices will undergo a rejuvenating process before being distributed to students who are less fortunate.

This aims to bolster the learning experience for the most disadvantaged students enrolled in the Digital School programme on a global scale and to alleviate the challenges faced by students who lack access to electronic devices.

By gathering contributions from individuals and institutions that share the vision of supporting education, this campaign will empower students globally, ensuring they have equitable access to quality education.

This campaign, which encapsulates His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai vision, is in perfect alignment with the Digital School's mission to provide top-tier education to underserved students worldwide through innovative digital learning solutions.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Director General of the Prime Minister's Office, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Digital School, emphasised the importance of realising national and humanitarian goals while addressing the pressing issue of electronic waste generation, which reaches a staggering 50 million metric tons globally annually.

Contributions, in the form of used electronic devices or financial donations, can be made through official channels in collaboration with the UAE Red Crescent Authority, the campaign's website, or by sending a brief SMS to 2441 for Etisalat users or 3551 for du users.

The Digital School, launched in 2020 aims to provide an education to refugee and underprivileged children in four languages: Arabic, English, French and Spanish.

The school has educated more than 60,000 pupils from different countries. It has also trained more than 1,500 digital teachers.

ALSO READ: