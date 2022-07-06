Dubai launches community market for blue-collared workers

Doctors urge parents to look out for certain symptoms if the suspect their child has ingested a battery
The Dubai Police General Command and Dubai Municipality have launched a ‘Labourers Community Market’ to regulate and supervise unlicensed flea markets across labours' accommodation areas.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and H.E Dawood Abdulrahman Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, announced the launch of the market calling it the first regulated market for blue-collared workers. The markets opened near the Al Qouz labour accommodation.
Shop owners are required to apply officially and register their personal information to have their application reviewed as per UAE laws and regulations.
Dubai Police confirmed that the launch of the 'Labourers Community Market' initiative, in cooperation with strategic partners, aims to reduce negative and irregular practices in labours' residence areas.
The Police Department also stated that establishing regulated markets is part of an integrated plan, implemented in cooperation with the concerned authorities, to limit the spread of unlicensed flea markets, especially in labour accommodation areas.
The Labourers Community Market initiative represents a definitive solution to the issue of unlicensed markets as it provides a place for sale under the supervision of different concerned authorities. It also aims to raise labourers' awareness of food preservation methods and protect their health.
