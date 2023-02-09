Dubai: Latest edition of New Age Finance & Accounting Summit to host leaders from region's most influential companies

The show-stopping line-up of speakers will attract industry experts from across the Middle East, including over 300 CFOs and senior finance decision makers

The Middle East finance industry is changing at a faster pace than ever before as it moves towards digital-first solutions. With the advent of 2023, the industry is all set to welcome the most dynamic innovations and recent technological developments in the region.

Save the date, for the UAE's leading gathering of finance leaders and innovators at the “New Age Finance & Accounting Summit”, the Middle East’s preeminent two-day CFO conference, taking place in Dubai, will kick off on March 15 and 16, 2023, with a show-stopping line-up of inspirational speakers that will attract over 300 CFOs and senior finance leaders.

Themed “Transforming Finance”, the 4th edition of NAFA is an annual confluence of finance decision makers from the most influential companies across the Middle East that will gather industry experts who will share their knowledge and experiences on how to successfully navigate the ever-changing landscape and drive growth within the organisation.

The Summit will also feature “Transform” masterclasses by NAFA, carefully curated to provide tangible takeaways and practical tool-kits that deliver value and impact in the finance industry. Led by an expert with pristine domain knowledge in the topics, the Transform masterclasses aim to provide best-practice insights into new or innovative solutions that are forging new paths in the FP&A industry. These masterclasses on extremely pertinent topics like UAE Corporate Tax, ESG Reporting & Leadership, and more are designed as a systematic integration of theory, thought leadership and practical application for business leaders.

Bringing together the most innovative people in finance, accounting, and the broader tech ecosystem, as well as renowned speakers, the NAFA Summit provides a holistic, 360-degree view of the finance landscape, while exploring hot topics including Agile Finance, data and analytics-driven finance strategy, Digital Finance & Ethics, Innovations in Treasury Management, AI-Utonomous Finance and so much more.

The 2023’s edition in Dubai pledges to surpass previous years with the attendance of the industry's fastest-growing and most prominent leaders, and also serves as a hub for the finance industry to collaborate, innovate and network.

Dr. Khalid Maniar, Founder & Group Managing Partner of CROWE UAE, one of the past sponsors of NAFA, says, “The changing landscape of the regulatory requirements and consequent compliances need greater knowledge and understanding of upcoming laws. The upcoming corporation tax will affect all enterprises working in the UAE. Thanks to Khaleej Times for bringing NAFA - a treasure of knowledge for everyone to benefit from.”

In 2022, NAFA convened finance's top luminaries for 2 days, that changed the direction of the industry. Full of boundary-pushing insights, legendary keynotes, and unrivalled high energy, NAFA catalyses change through the collision of people, ideas and strategies.

Mr. Paul Gyles, Group CFO - Shamal Holding, one of the previous delegates, adds, “NAFA has always been a must-attend summit for the finance community, with some excellent speakers on thought leadership, latest trends and technologies in finance, as well as a great networking opportunity.”

Over 30+ speakers will stand tall on the stage that aims to charter the uncharted in finance, and shape the future of the industry for years to come, in the Middle East & beyond. The NAFA 2023 agenda is full of unmatched content featuring the boldest voices of the industry from across the globe, immersive experiences and disruptive topics that will transform industry norms.

“NAFA, over the years, has bought into focus that the new age finance team needs to transform into a forward-looking and value-adding business partner. Rather than continuing with a ‘back-office and transactional’ mindset, [they] need to be agile, analytical, tech-savvy and develop design thinking”, says 2022 speaker Ramesh Subramanian, Chief Financial Officer - Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone.

“Having such a prestigious audience who actively participate in the discussions and the future of finance in UAE is paramount. Handpicked speakers and topics that are relevant help finance leaders to prepare for upcoming market trends and regulatory changes”, says Mr. Armin Moradi, CEO & Co-Founder, Qashio – also a past sponsor.

Nilesh Devadia, Director- Business Development at Khaleej Times, notes, “We are honoured to present the fourth edition of the NAFA Summit. We acknowledge the tremendous influence CFOs wield on every aspect of companies, and in all economic conditions. We take pride in providing another year of unmatched thought-leaders sharing their expertise with our esteemed audience. We assure you a bigger and better NAFA this March.”

