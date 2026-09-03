Dubai launches new property pre-registration system to speed up govt approvals

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) has officially launched Oqood 2.0, marking a new milestone in the emirate’s digital real estate ecosystem and aiming to make property registration and related transactions more seamless for customers.

The platform brings together key stages of the registration process, including requirements, documents, submissions, reviews and approvals, within a more connected digital journey.

At the centre of the new system is a pre-registration system designed to help customers understand and complete transaction requirements of a transaction before submitting their applications.

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Instead of navigating different procedures, users can answer a series of questions through the system. Based on their responses, the platform identifies the requirements relevant to their transaction and guides them through the necessary steps.

The system can also use existing information to automatically populate certain details, reducing the need for customers to repeatedly enter the same information.

Information from documents such as passports can be used in the process, helping speed submissions and reduce repetitive administrative steps.

Once an application is submitted, customers can track its progress and see whether it is under review, requires additional information, or has been approved.

The platform also gives government teams a consolidated view of applications, so they can see where each submission stands and what action is required.

New way of interacting

Speaking about the system, Mostafa Mohammed Refai, Senior Project Manager at the Digital Transformation Department, said the initiative is designed to change the way people interact with government services.

He said the system is intended to give users more time, focus and confidence by allowing technology to handle repetitive processes and guide customers through the requirements of each transaction.

The platform uses the information users provide to determine the requirements for each request, helping ensure applications are prepared before they move forward.

Refai said the initiative is not simply about automating existing procedures, but about reimagining the partnership between people and technology.

The system brings information from different processes together in a single view, giving customers and government teams greater visibility throughout the transaction.

This includes the journey from preparation and submission to review and final approval.

The platform also maintains a record of each stage of a request, creating a clearer trail of actions and decisions from initial submission to final outcome.

This can help identify delays and allow customers to respond more quickly when additional information or documents are required.

The pre-registration system is designed to reduce unnecessary steps and help ensure that applications contain the required information before reaching the relevant stage of processing.

For customers, the approach provides greater clarity over what has been submitted, what is being reviewed and what remains to be completed.

The launch of Oqood 2.0 forms part of DLD’s wider efforts to develop a more connected and efficient digital real estate ecosystem in Dubai.

The platform is expected to provide a more transparent, streamlined experience for customers while helping government teams manage transactions more efficiently.

The department will continue developing the platform with users and relevant government entities to further improve the digital journey for real estate transactions in Dubai.