Labour camps across Dubai will be among the locations for a new tree-planting drive that aims to bring more greenery into communities where blue-collar workers live.

The initiative announced as part of the third edition of Eco Walk at Expo City Dubai has set a target of planting 3,000 Ghaf and Neem trees across the emirate. Workers will also be encouraged to take part in planting and caring for the trees.

The plans were announced after more than 500 people gathered at Al Wasl Plaza on November 13 for an evening dedicated to sustainability, bringing together students, families, government representatives, blue-collar workers and people of determination.

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Organised by JYK Community Services, the event saw participants plant more than 500 Ghaf seeds, while another 1,500 seeds and 600 saplings were distributed.

But the organisers said that their plans go beyond the annual gathering.

Taking the initiative to labour camps

The tree-planting programme will begin with 1,000 trees, followed by further phases to reach the target of 3,000. Several labour camps across Dubai are expected to be included, with workers encouraged to take responsibility for nurturing the greenery.

For Juhi Yasmeen Khan, founder of Eco Walk, involving workers and other communities is an important part of the initiative.

"We cannot build a sustainable future for the planet without caring for the people who live on it," she said.

"For me, sustainability is not only about planting trees or protecting natural resources. It is also about protecting human dignity, creating awareness, promoting well-being, and ensuring that progress includes everyone."

The organisers have not yet specified which labour camps will be included or when the first phase of planting will begin.

From COP28 to its third edition

Eco Walk began during COP28 at Expo City Dubai in 2023 and has since grown into an annual community event.

According to the organisers, the first two editions attracted approximately 2,000 participants and facilitated the distribution of around 2,000 Ghaf plants, 1,000 saplings and 15,000 Ghaf seeds.

The initiative also has a Ghaf tree named after it at Al Forsan Park in Expo City Dubai.

This year's event included a walk around Al Wasl Plaza, with a parade led by the Dubai Police Band and students from Hemaya School.

Representatives from government entities, including the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Dubai Police, Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority and Dubai Sports Council, participated in the event.

Bicycles for workers, free health checks

Planting trees was not the only activity at the event. Two bicycles were displayed for participants to sign as part of a pledge encouraging sustainable transport. The bicycles will later be given to labourers to help with their daily travel.

Visitors also received lessons on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and heat exhaustion from Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Sarah Shaw, chief executive officer of Majra, National CSR Fund, said environmental initiatives must continue beyond such gatherings.

"The Ghaf tree we planted is a reminder that real change takes time. What we do matters today, but so does continuing that work long after the event," she said.

For Khan, the goal is to see the seeds distributed and trees planted through the initiative grow over the years.

"Years from now, when the trees we plant have grown, when the seeds we distribute have taken root, and when the young people who join us today become tomorrow's leaders, I hope they will remember that we did not simply talk about change, we took the first steps towards it," she said.

The next step for the organisers will be to turn the planting target into trees growing across Dubai, including in the labour communities they hope to involve.