Dubai: KT staffer passes away; colleagues remember 30 years of 'loyal' service

Bangladeshi expat Harun Miah would always be remembered at Khaleej Times as a "humble colleague who was always ready to help". He died in his sleep on June 2 after 30 years of service to the company. He was 58.
Harun, who joined Khaleej Times in 1993, was just recently honoured for his loyalty, dedication, and hard work. He was on annual leave in his hometown Chittagong when he passed away.
Even on the night before he died, he had KT on his mind. “My mother said he was sharing memories and his experiences at Khaleej Times that night,” said Tajul Islam, 27, one of Harun's sons who is now working in the news media outlet's commercial department.
Harun was initially part of the company's cleaning team before taking on the role of a driver. He was eventually promoted and moved to the production department's machine servicing section.
His death came as a shock to his colleagues, who were expecting him to return on June 20.
Murad Chilwan, the production head at Khaleej Times, remembered Harun as that teammate who was "always eager to help everyone".
"Even after being promoted, he would volunteer to work extra hours as a driver whenever there was a shortage,” said Chilwan, who worked with him for three decades. "He was always ready to take on any task and give 100 percent effort."
Sajid, a production executive who also spent time with Harun, couldn't believe his friend's demise.
“He was a healthy and fit man. Just before going on his annual leave, he sat with me for nearly half an hour, talking about his family back home and asking me to remember him in my prayers,” he said.
“He genuinely cared about all his colleagues and often shared food he had prepared himself. Although I never met his family, he felt like a family member to me,” Sajid added.
Harun is survived by his wife, daughter, and two sons. His 31-year-old daughter is now married, while his 22-year-old son Humayun Kabir is pursuing his studies in their hometown.
“My father always spoke about the shift from traditional print to the digital era. he shared stories about these changes with our family,” said Islam, who vows to continue his father's legacy as he works at KT.
Upon hearing the news of his father’s passing, he travelled from Dubai to Chittagong to be with his family.
Islam said they would always be grateful for KT's support. With his job, Harun was able to secure a home, send them to school, and see his daughter happily married, he added.
