Dubai special 1-day summit to explore how knowledge can help nations navigate crises

As climate shocks, economic uncertainty and fast-moving technology test governments, can knowledge help countries prepare for crises before they strike? This is the question that will drive a one-day special edition of the Knowledge Summit on November 24, organisers announced on Monday.

MBRF CEO Jamal bin Huwaireb stressed that November’s one-day event is a special edition, not the full summit. He said the Knowledge Summit is moving from its customary November slot to April.

The entire 11th Knowledge Summit, previously scheduled for November 17 and 18 this year, will instead take place on April 21 and 22, 2027, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced at a press conference.

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The event will unveil the latest Global Knowledge Index and honour winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award.

“The award goes beyond recognition,” Bin Huwaireb said. It highlights initiatives that have “turned knowledge into action that benefits communities and supports development.”

The one-day edition will also feature discussions with award recipients and knowledge experts. Bin Huwaireb said findings from work on knowledge policies discussed at the 2025 summit would be announced.

The new index will be launched in November rather than at the full summit in April, although its findings may be discussed there, he said. The 2027 event is expected to form part of a wider week of knowledge activities, with further details to be shared late January.

Dr Hany Torky, chief technical adviser and project manager of the UNDP Knowledge Project, said the special edition, themed “Knowledge: Navigating Crises in a Changing World”, would explore how knowledge can help countries confront economic, climate, technological and geopolitical crises.

He pointed to the rapid effects of artificial intelligence on jobs and education as another reason to examine how societies prepare for disruption.

“The index is not a race to rank countries,” Torky said. Its value, he explained, is in identifying strengths and gaps in national knowledge systems so policymakers can set priorities. The previous edition drew on data covering 195 countries and 115 variables, he said; results from the new edition have yet to be released.

Speaking about education disrupted by wars and other crises, Torky said the MBRF–UNDP future-skills initiative aims to reach learners affected by such upheavals without widening gaps between men and women or between places with different levels of infrastructure.

He said it had reached more than 50,000 people and cited learners in Gaza and Iraq among those the partnership has sought to support.