How Dubai's date harvest season revives cherished family summer traditions

Long before supermarkets and online deliveries, the arrival of the date harvest signalled something far more meaningful than the changing of the seasons in the UAE. Families gathered under palm trees, neighbors exchanged freshly harvested dates, and communities came together in a tradition rooted in generosity and social solidarity.

That spirit is being revived this summer through Kharaif Al Rutab, an initiative by Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA), in partnership with the UAE Food Bank, Dubai Municipality and the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center.

Held across community majlis in Dubai, the initiative distributes fresh dates to families and targeted community groups while reconnecting younger generations with one of the country’s oldest seasonal traditions.

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When Khaleej Times visited the initiative at Umm Suqeim Majlis on Monday, residents of different ages queued to collect fresh dates as volunteers welcomed visitors and shared stories about the significance of the Al Qayz harvest season. The atmosphere was one of warmth rather than ceremony, with conversations flowing between neighbors and families gathering around boxes of freshly picked rutab.

For many attendees, the initiative was about much more than receiving fresh dates.

"This brings back beautiful memories of our childhood," said Mariam Al Kaabi. "During the harvest season, families would always share what they had with relatives and neighbours. It's wonderful to see these traditions being passed on to our children."

Nearby, Aisha Al Suwaidi said the initiative reminded her that Emirati heritage is best preserved when people experience it firsthand.

"The palm tree has always been a symbol of giving in the UAE," she said. "Events like this help keep those values alive while bringing the community together in a meaningful way. It's heartwarming to see people of different generations gathering around a tradition that has united families for decades."

For Fatima Al Mansoori, who attended with her children, the event became an opportunity to teach the next generation about Emirati culture.

"Our children hear about these traditions, but seeing them in real life makes a difference," she said. "They learn that heritage is not only something we read about, but something we practice by sharing and caring for others. I hope initiatives like this continue every year because they help our children appreciate where they come from."