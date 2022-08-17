Dubai jobs: Pakistan consulate hiring for different vacancies

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 2:17 PM

The Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai, has announced some vacant positions for job-seekers in the UAE.

The consulate has posted four vacancies on its website, including an education liaison officer, data entry operator, consular assistant/telephone operator and handyman.

All job-seekers who wish to apply can submit their CVs online on the consulate’s website.

Below are the requirements for the jobs:

Education liaison officer

The candidate will focus on student affairs at the consulate with a strong focus on recruitment and admissions in the UAE. This will involve helping to coordinate on-campus, in-country and virtual engagement activities with prospective students, academic schools, partner institutions and agents, etc.

The post holder will also focus on admissions decision-making, conducting research and gathering data. The applicant should be well-versed in computer operations, have excellent English/Urdu communications skills and be below the age of 35.

Data entry operator

This role requires collecting and entering data and maintaining accurate records of valuable information. The candidate should have a minimum typing speed of 40 words per minute with an eye for detail and familiarity with spreadsheets and online forms. Previous experience or a similar position will be considered an advantage. The maximum age of the applicant should be 35 years.

Consular assistant/telephone operator

The selected candidate is expected to perform various duties ranging from consular services, data entry, telephone operation, and any other similar work to be assigned from time to time. The candidate should be fluent in English as well as Urdu.

Handyman

The applicant should have experience with electrical equipment and plumbing etc. Other requirements are intermediate qualifications. The maximum age of the applicant should be 35 years.

