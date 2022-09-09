Dubai: Jebel Ali Port hosts 96-round gun salute in honour of Queen Elizabeth

Residents remained glued to television sets and mobile phones for hours leading up to the announcement by Buckingham Palace
Dubai's Jebel Ali Port will host a 96-round gun salute conducted by a UK Royal Navy ship in honour of Queen Elizabeth II. The 96 rounds will commemorate each year of the life of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who passed away on Thursday aged 96.
The ceremony will be held at 4pm today, September 9.
The UAE has announced that flags in the country and in its embassies abroad will fly at half-mast for a period of three days to mourn the Queen's loss.
Residents remained glued to television sets and mobile phones for hours leading up to the announcement by Buckingham Palace
