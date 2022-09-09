Dubai: Jebel Ali Port hosts 96-round gun salute in honour of Queen Elizabeth

Firing to be conducted by a UK Royal Navy ship

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 4:05 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 5:04 PM

Dubai's Jebel Ali Port will host a 96-round gun salute conducted by a UK Royal Navy ship in honour of Queen Elizabeth II. The 96 rounds will commemorate each year of the life of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who passed away on Thursday aged 96.

The ceremony will be held at 4pm today, September 9.

The UAE has announced that flags in the country and in its embassies abroad will fly at half-mast for a period of three days to mourn the Queen's loss.

