Dubai: Jebel Ali Free Zone workforce to benefit from opening of new physiotherapy centre

Thousands of workers and personnel at Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) are set to benefit following the opening of a new physiotherapy centre by DP World and NMC Royal Hospital — Dubai Investments Park (DIP).
There are approximately 150,000 workers and personnel working in Jafza.
Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and managing director, DP World GCC, said: “By bringing advanced physiotherapy services closer to the workforce in Jebel Ali Free Zone, we are improving access to comprehensive healthcare and reinforcing our commitment to the well-being of our people.”
“This partnership with NMC demonstrates our collective determination in shaping a healthier future for our community,” he added.
Damithan from DP World and David Hadley, CEO of NMC Healthcare, inaugurated the physiotherapy clinic that strengthened the alliance between the two organisations since launching the polyclinic within DP World premises in 2017.
Hadley said: "The establishment of this physiotherapy centre is an outcome of patient feedback and requirements, and we are confident that it will further enhance the experience of our patients who are served at the polyclinic."
