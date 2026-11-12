Could you be next? First Dubai-it Awards put the spotlight on 13 success stories

A small office today could be the starting point of a major company tomorrow. For those watching Dubai’s first Dubai-it Awards ceremony on Wednesday, the message was clear: a future place on that stage could be theirs.

Thirteen winners were honoured on November 11, with achievements spanning business, government and industry. But beyond recognising their success, organisers want the awards to give others something to work towards.

“In Dubai, if you aspire to something, dream of it and believe in your dream, you can turn it into success, achievements and results,” Saeed Al Nazari, chief executive officer of The Development Office, told Khaleej Times at the ceremony.

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Some of those celebrated had started from modest beginnings before building major businesses, he said. Others, including Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, had helped shape entire sectors.

“Their experiences are different, and their backgrounds are different, but they share one approach: achieving something exceptional in record time and to a very high standard,” Al Nazari said.

For Noor Ibrahim, a member of the Dubai-it team, the ceremony also offered a chance to reveal the Dubai beginnings behind internationally recognised products.

She highlighted Humantra founder Charlie Wright and SWS Board Technology, which manufactures sports boards in Dubai for markets worldwide.

“How can something exceptional, something that genuinely affects the economy and industry, come out of Dubai without people hearing about it?” she said.

“We wanted to celebrate them and give them a platform so people would know these achievements came from Dubai.”

These were people who had been building their businesses long before they knew an award would recognize their work, Ibrahim added.

“They were doing it on their own initiative, wanting to contribute and develop themselves.”

Now, she hopes their stories will encourage others to begin.

“We want someone watching today’s ceremony to feel that, in one, two or three years, they could deserve this award and be honored themselves,” she said.

More than 1,000 nominations were received across different sectors, according to Dubai-it team member Asma Al Menhali. The ceremony was organized in about one month, an effort she said reflected the award’s emphasis on delivering quickly while maintaining quality.

“Speed, together with mastery and impact, that is Dubai-it,” she said.

With attention turning towards November 11, 2027, Al Menhali said the first ceremony leaves an open challenge for the city’s next achievers.

“What achievements will we see? What projects will emerge in Dubai?” she said. “This is only the beginning.”