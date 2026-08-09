Nominations for Dubai-it award to open on August 10; how to apply

To honour those who embody the Dubai-it philosophy in challenging the impossible and truning it into reality, the emirate has revealed that the door will soon be open to apply for the the first edition of the recently announced Dubai-it Award.

Nominations for the award, which was announced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai in June, will open on Monday, August 10 and close on Thursday, September 10.

The annual award will recognise individuals, projects, companies and institutions that embody the 'Dubai-it' approach. It also "celebrates achievement while inspiring the next generation of transformative success," Sheikh Hamdan wrote.

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On June 17, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the 'Dubai-it' initiative, a model translating this philosophy into action. The concept reflects a belief that ambition has little value without execution and that speed must go hand in hand with quality.

The Dubai-it Award will be held annually to celebrate exceptional achievements and run from September to May. It aims to identify examples that embody Dubai’s philosophy of action, turn ambitious ideas into results, and deliver with excellence, precision and distinction in a short period of time. June, July and August will be dedicated to receiving and evaluating nominations for the following edition.

For the inaugural edition only, nominations will be accepted from August 10 to September 10.

How to apply

The Dubai-it Award allows everyone to nominate individuals, projects, institutions and companies that embody the “Dubai-it” philosophy in their work and achievements. Individuals, institutions and companies can nominate themselves or others, while specifying the category under which the achievement falls.

To apply, visit www.dubai-it.ae and enter your email. You will then receive and OTP and an application form will open for you to fill.

Besides nominations, the award team will also monitor notable achievements throughout the year, identifying examples that reflect Dubai’s approach to execution.

In the next editions, the Dubai-it Award will run from September to May. It covers 10 key field: Government, real estate, economy, business, technology, health, sports, education, society and services. It will honour the winners in three main categories:

Individual

Project

Institution or company

Applicants have to submit a complete application, outlining the nominee's achievement, its nature, objectives and field of work, as well as the category it falls under. They must also explain the nominee’s role in delivering the achievement.

Submissions must include a clear description of the achievement, the challenge or opportunity that prompted it, the steps taken to implement it, the results achieved, and the impact it has had on people, the city, the sector, the institution, the economy or quality of life.

Applicants must also provide supporting evidence and data, including performance indicators, figures, reports, photographs, media coverage, testimonials or any other documents demonstrating the scale of the achievement, the quality of its execution, the speed with which it was delivered and its tangible impact.

Nominations then will undergo a thorough review and evaluation process to verify the completeness of the information, the credibility of the supporting evidence and the clarity of the results. The evaluation process may include meetings or interviews with nominees or entities involved in the achievement, as well as requests for additional information or supporting documents.

Criteria for the Dubai-it award

Winners of the Dubai-it award will be selected based on the following eight criteria: