Dubai issues summer guide featuring top culinary experiences, sartorial choices

Interactive guide is part of campaign that encourages residents and visitors to discover diverse activities in the emirates

Published: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 8:34 PM

The fifth in a series of new interactive Dubai Destinations guides was issued on Saturday by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, featuring the season’s top culinary experiences and sartorial choices.

The latest guide lists unique clothing and F&B outlets that capture Dubai’s summer vibe. It offers a range of trendy stores that can help you raise your style quotient, as well as the coolest stops for indulging in speciality coffee or artisanal ice cream.

The guide is part of the latest phase of the Dubai Destinations campaign that invites local and international audiences to enjoy an epic summer in one of the world’s best cities to live and visit.

Running until the end of August, the campaign encourages residents and visitors to discover diverse leisure, dining, adventure and family-friendly activities that make the city a one-of-a-kind summer destination.

Fatma Al Mulla, City Branding Executive, Brand Dubai, said, "Dubai Destinations campaign enables residents and visitors to explore a variety of outlets, including homegrown restaurants that offer culinary experiences ranging from gourmet delicacies to creative coffee concoctions and sweet treats. Also featured are clothing stores that will help you up your fashion game during the season."

All the guides, available in English and Arabic, can be accessed on Brand Dubai’s digital platforms, including its website branddubai.ae and its Instagram account @branddubai.

