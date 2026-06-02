A new resolution in Dubai will monitor the use of cameras in documenting violations and the execution of judicial judgments, decisions and orders. The rules define what can be recorded and where.

Recording is banned in highly private places such as homes, places of worship, and changing rooms. When recording is taking place, people must be informed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In addition, enforcement officers using body cameras must be trained in the legal and ethical duties, especially related to protection of privacy. This comes under a new resolution, issued by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The training that officers go through must also cover the application of the resolution, documentation of violations and enforcement actions, secure handling and transfer of recordings.

What are the responsibilities of government entities, officers?

Camera recordings must be stored securely using encrypted systems, protected from unauthorised access or tampering.

The recordings should be managed in compliance with Dubai laws and the Dubai Electronic Security Centre’s requirements for retention and handling, according to the resolution. The compliance also extends to the centre's information security and business continuity policies.

Government entities must:

Store recordings electronically, keep them confidential, and ensure it is used, shared or accessed only with written approval and for specified purposes

Maintain a database of authorised users and their access levels

Ensure all staff and authorised personnel follow privacy protection standards

Provide training for officers before granting them judicial enforcement powers.

Requirements for officers:

Using cameras only for official purposes and in accordance with their authority’s instructions

Keep recordings confidential and share them only with the government entity they represent or with authorised persons

Prohibited from copying, storing, or transferring recordings on personal devices or unauthorised systems, or using them for any personal or unlawful purpose

Other features of the resolution

Other than decisions issued by the Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Legislation in Dubai, the head of the government entity may issue decisions needed to implement the resolution within their area of authority.

The resolution also sets out obligations of private companies contracted by government entities. The resolution is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.