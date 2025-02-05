Dubai issues new law to regulate use of govt logo

A new law regulating the use of the emblem of the Emirate of Dubai and the Government of Dubai has come into effect.

The law, issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, prohibits the use of the logos for commercial purposes like advertising and promoting products.

It is also prohibited to attack the logo in any way or use it in any way that distorts it or affects its value or status.

The Dubai Emirate logo is used in places, events, documents and seals of entities with special permission; the Dubai Government logo is used on buildings, sites, events, activities, records, documents, sites and applications of the Dubai government and government agencies.