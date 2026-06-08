3-day break: Dubai Government announces Islamic New Year holiday

Government employees in Dubai will get paid leave on Monday, June 15, 2026, to mark the Islamic New Year (Hijri 1448 AH), authorities have announced.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) confirmed that all government entities, departments, and institutions will observe the holiday, with official working hours resuming on Tuesday, June 16. As the holiday falls on a Monday, employees who get a Saturday-Sunday weekend will enjoy a three-day break.

However, facilities that operate on a shift basis or those responsible for essential public services may adjust their schedules to ensure uninterrupted operations during the holiday period.

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DGHR extended its best wishes to the UAE leadership, government and people, as well as to Arab and Islamic nations. The department also expressed hopes for the country’s continued prosperity, stability and progress.

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation have also announced a public holiday for the Hijri New Year. Monday, June 15, 2026, will be an official holiday.

Government employees and school students in Sharjah, who follow a four-day workweek with Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays off, will benefit from a four-day break with the addition of a Monday public holiday.

The Islamic, or Hijri, calendar is based on lunar months, and the New Year begins on the first day of Muharram, the calendar's first month.