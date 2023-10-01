Dubai is committed to providing a nurturing environment for creatives, says Sheikh Hamdan

UAE Vice-President draws parallels between Dubai and Shanghai as he congratulates China on its National Day
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with a group of creative individuals dedicated to enhancing Dubai's aesthetic appearance through innovative projects.
He said that Dubai is committed to providing a nurturing environment for creatives and supporting their innovative ideas to contribute to the city's ambitious development journey. This commitment reflects the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to implement development plans that contribute to community progress, Sheikh Hamdan noted.
"We are dedicated to nurturing talent and supporting them in realising their innovative ideas, which contributes to realising the objectives of Dubai's Urban Master Plan 2040, aimed at developing vibrant and prosperous communities," he added.
During the meeting, the Dubai Crown Prince was briefed about the creative ideas that embody the modernity and authenticity of Dubai, encompassing the emirate's past, present and future vision. He directed the relevant authorities in the emirate to support these creatives and implement their ideas to enhance Dubai's urban landscape and the experiences of its residents and visitors.
Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation for the creative ideas presented, which reinforce Dubai's status as a hub for creativity and a talent incubator. He also commended their efforts in developing creative content that enhances Dubai's aesthetic appearance and beauty. The meeting was attended by Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Saeed Al Attar, Director General of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality.
