Dubai is a safe destination for international trade shows, says Sheikh Hamdan

Dubai - Dubai Crown Prince opens 41st edition of Gitex Global x Ai Everything exhibition at DWTC.

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 17 Oct 2021, 7:05 PM Last updated: Sun 17 Oct 2021, 7:13 PM

The strong response the Gitex Global x Ai Everything exhibition, that kicked off at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Sunday, witnessed from the global technology players is testament to the trust the sector places in Dubai as a safe destination for international trade shows, said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

“Dubai and the UAE continue to demonstrate their commitment to supporting the global technology community in accelerating growth and innovation, boosting resilience and driving its transformation agenda in the post-pandemic phase,” said Sheikh Hamdan, who inaugurated the 41st edition of the five-day-long exhibition.

“In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai continues to provide a high-powered platform for the international technology industry to network, explore partnerships and share ideas that can shape a new future for the sector.

“The 41st Gitex Global x Ai Everything is one of the few international industry events that features such a vast scale and diversity of technology professionals, companies and solutions. The strong response the event has drawn from the global sector is testament to the trust the sector places in Dubai as a safe destination for international trade shows,” the Crown Prince said.

Sheikh Hamdan toured the exhibition accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) and Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, UAE’s Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Working Applications, said in order for artificial intelligence (AI) to truly improve the lives of citizens, advanced technology must be accessible to everybody.

During his keynote address at Gitex, Al Olama said: “AI is in every single sector and is collecting all of this incredible data. This wealth of data needs to be protected and it needs to be optimised so that we get the services we need. Ultimately, why do we improve technology? It is to improve the lives of every single person.”

He stressed that cities will benefit the most from AI, but it shouldn’t just be cities, it needs to be everybody. “People in rural areas, people living in suburbs. Everyone should have access to this new technology if we are going to improve lives,” he added.

Hosting more than 3,500 exhibitors from over 140 countries, the exhibition encompasses six co-located shows: Gitex Global, Ai Everything, Gitex Future Stars, the Future Blockchain Summit, Fintech Surge and Marketing Mania.