'Money cannot buy thinking': Emirates marketing chief says Dubai is a brand on its own

Dubai’s continued growth is driven by a culture of constant investment, innovation and a determination to keep improving, rather than simply relying on past achievements, said Boutros Boutros, Chief Marketing Officer of Emirates Group, during a session on the marketing of a global brand.

“Success is not about standing still and saying, ‘We've had enough.’ That will never happen,” Boutros said, stressing that businesses and destinations must continuously evolve to remain competitive. He pointed to Emirates’ aviation operations as an example of this approach, noting that the airline continues to invest in its products and passenger experience as it seeks to meet the expectations of travellers from around the world. “The investment is continuous to satisfy the passenger, to satisfy the UAE and to keep moving forward,” he said.

Boutros said the same mindset applies to businesses, which must constantly assess how they can improve their products and services instead of becoming complacent after achieving success. “Today, we are constantly challenged. How do we continue? How do we move forward?” he said. He also highlighted the importance of having a strong product behind any successful global brand. While marketing can attract attention, he said, a company ultimately needs something valuable to offer. “For us, the product is the people, the product is the family, and it is something I can market. But if there is no product behind it, the advertising means very little,” Boutros said.

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He described Dubai itself as a brand, saying its global appeal has led others to try to replicate its success. “When you see a brand that people admire, there will always be people trying to copy it,” he said. However, Boutros argued that Dubai’s competitive advantage goes beyond financial resources. “Dubai was distinguished by its thinking. Others were distinguished by money. Money cannot buy the kind of thinking that built Dubai,” he said.

Reflecting on his experience of the emirate, Boutros recalled arriving in Dubai in 1979 and witnessing its transformation over the decades. “The thinking has always been the same: tomorrow, Dubai will be better than today,” he said.

He also reflected on the challenges businesses faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, when companies were forced to adapt rapidly, rethink operations and respond to unprecedented uncertainty. According to Boutros, that period reinforced the importance of resilience and the ability to keep moving even when circumstances are difficult.

He said businesses should not be afraid to experiment, learn from failures and try new ideas, noting that lessons learned during difficult periods can ultimately lead to stronger products and more successful ventures.

“Because the success of big companies is not only measured by how quickly they grow, but by the stories people remember about them,” Boutros said.