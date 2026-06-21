Residents, visitors wake up as early as 2.30am for Dubai International Yoga Day session

For Anil from Delhi, yoga is not just a daily habit — it is a lifelong companion that travels with him wherever he goes. The septuagenarian, who is visiting the UAE, was among around 1,600 participants who gathered at the Dubai Police Officers’ Club on Sunday morning to celebrate the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY).

Organised by the Consulate General of India in collaboration with Dubai Police’s Positive Spirit Council, the event brought together community members, students, diplomats, police officers and wellness enthusiasts for a guided session from 5.30am to 6.30am.

The early-morning routine is second nature to Anil.

“I’ve been practising yoga for several years now. It keeps me energised, helps me manage my weight, and maintains my enthusiasm throughout the day. I travel to the UAE quite often, but wherever I am — whether in India or abroad — I continue my practice.”

Yoga has become a steady rhythm that he carries through every day, wherever he may be.

“I wake up at 5am every day. My favourite asana is Marichyasana, similar to Vakrasana. This morning’s session felt very comfortable, and I didn’t feel hot at all,” added the UAE visitor.

Other early-risers

Among the early risers was Dubai-based expat Shikha Nagpal, who attended the session with her family.

Nagpal said, “We shifted to Dubai just last year. We woke up at 3.30am and left from Arjaan by 4.30am. I am here with my entire family, including my two daughters, aged 8 and 6."

“My father-in-law is very regular with yoga back in India and he is our inspiration. He has been practising for the last 13 years and is part of a yoga group there. I will surely come back next year for this event.”

From stress relief to a new outlook on life

Among the residents sharing their personal yoga journeys was Dubai resident Uma, who said the practice had evolved far beyond physical fitness.

“I have been practising yoga for the last seven years, and it has completely transformed my life. I initially started for the physical benefits — to reduce stress, stay fit and improve my overall quality of life.”

What began as a wellness routine soon became a deeper personal journey.

“But very soon, I realised yoga offers so much more. It brought a sense of inner balance and changed the way I look at life. In many ways, I feel like a new person since I began this journey.”

Uma said she started yoga at the age of 36 and quickly discovered that age was no barrier.

“I started yoga at the age of 36 and thought I was beginning quite late. But I soon realised it is never too late. Within a short period of time, I could already feel the difference in myself and knew I wanted to continue.”

Today, her practice includes Kriya Yoga, pranayama, Hatha Yoga and Surya Kriya, with sessions often lasting up to 90 minutes.

“Yoga is not just about flexibility or physical fitness. Those are wonderful benefits, but for me, the greatest rewards have been mental peace and spiritual growth.”

Schoolchildren rise before dawn for first-time experience

The event also saw strong participation from schools, including The Indian High School, Oud Metha Campus, which students from Grades 5 to 12.

Teacher Smita Nair said it was the students’ first time attending the celebration, and their excitement was evident throughout the morning.

“Our students were participating in this event for the first time, and they were absolutely thrilled. The loud cheers and excitement from the children said it all.”

The preparations started long before sunrise.

“We brought around 250 students from Grades 5 to 12. They gathered at the school as early as 4am, boarded the school buses, and came straight here together. It was wonderful to see their enthusiasm and energy throughout the morning.”

Students eagerly compared their favourite poses after the session.

“The child’s pose was my favourite,” one student said, while others voted for Bridge Pose and Shavasana (corpse pose). Together, they summed up the morning simply: “We loved spending our Sunday here.”

For some participants, the day began even earlier.

Sarah Sameer, a Grade 10 student at Sharjah Indian School, woke up at 2.30am to make it in time for the event.

“I woke up at 2.30am because our bus was scheduled to pick everyone up at 3.30am so we could reach here before 5am. I’m part of the Hope Club, and whenever the club participates in an event, I like to join as well.”

Now attending for the second time, Sarah said one pose stood out.

“This is my second year attending; the first time was when I was in Grade 7. I enjoyed Shavasana the most.”

She hopes yoga will become a bigger part of her everyday life.

“I do yoga at home occasionally, and I would love to make it a regular practice and a way of life in the future.”

Community yoga at Danube Sports World

Meanwhile, well known members of the community like Anis Sajan marked the day in collaboration with The Art of Living Foundation, also hosting a community yoga session at Danube Sports World, bringing together more than 500 participants for a day dedicated to health, mindfulness, and well-being.

Addressing participants at the event, he highlighted the transformative impact yoga can have on daily life.

"Yoga is not just a form of exercise; it is a way of life. It nurtures the body, calms the mind, and strengthens the soul. In today's fast-paced world, yoga offers a path to inner balance, resilience, and healthy aging. By dedicating even a small part of our day to yoga and meditation, we can invest in lifelong wellness and happiness," said Sajan.

Adding to the excitement, the event concluded with a raffle draw, where three lucky winners walked away with Milano Water Purifiers, courtesy of the organisers.