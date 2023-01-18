Dubai: International tourist spending to jump by Dh50 billion in next 10 years

The emirate welcomed 12.82 million overnight visitors from January to November 2022, with the highest number of international guests from India at 1.6 million

International traveller spending in Dubai will remain strong over the next 10 years, jumping by Dh50 billion, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

The spending by tourists will jump by over 46 per cent to nearly $43 billion (Dh158 billion) by 2032, as compared to $29.4 billion (Dh108 billion) at the end of 2022, as the emirate’s tourism sector is set to expand on the back of government initiatives to attract more foreign visitors to the emirate.

In 2022, Dubai was the highest recipient of tourist spending among all the cities. However, it’s projected to be the third highest recipient of tourist spending in 2032 after Hong Kong ($52 billion) and Macau ($43.1 billion).

According to Dubai Economy and Tourism, Dubai welcomed 12.82 million overnight visitors in January-November 2022, with the highest number of international guests from India at 1.6 million.

The Council said Covid-19 had a devastating impact on travel and tourism in major cities around the world as countries closed their borders in response to the pandemic.

Top 10 cities with the biggest international traveller spend in 2032:

1. Hong Kong - $52.06 billion

2. Macau - $43.14 billion

3. Dubai - $42.98 billion

4. Singapore - $37.43 billion

5. Bangkok - $33.45 billion

6. Doha - $31.63 billion

7. Tokyo - $25.44 billion

8. New York - $21.73 billion

9. Amsterdam - $21.53 billion

10. Shanghai - $21.3 billion

Source: World Travel and Tourism Council.

“As borders reopened, many leisure travellers swapped city visits for less-populated destinations such as coastal and rural destinations, but latest research from WTTC shows that city holidays are back and growing in popularity,” it said.

Paris takes the crown as the world’s most powerful city destination with a travel and tourism sector worth almost $36 billion in 2022.

Over the next 10 years, WTTC predicts it will drop down to third place, although its value will rise to over $49 billion.

Beijing is currently the second biggest city destination in the world with a Travel & Tourism sector worth nearly $33 billion. However, WTTC predicts it will leapfrog Paris within the next 10 years, growing to a staggering $77 billion.

“Major cities such as London, Paris and New York will remain global powerhouses but over the next few years, Beijing, Shanghai, and Macau will be moving up the list of top city destinations,” said Julia Simpson, president and CEO of WTTC.

“Tourists will always have favourite cities that they will return to, but as other countries prioritise travel and tourism, we are going to see new and emerging destinations challenging the traditional favourites.”

