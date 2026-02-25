Dubai Ruler announces Sheikh Mahmoud Khalil Al Hussary as International Quranic Personality

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has announced late Sheikh Mahmoud Khalil Al Hussary as the International Quranic Personality as part of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award.

Announcing the winner, Sheikh Mohammed wrote, "The Dubai International Holy Quran Award... 28 years of serving the Book of God, honoring memorizers, reciters, and those who have served the Quran.

"Today, we announce the selection of a great Islamic figure to be honored as the International Quranic Personality: Sheikh Mahmoud Khalil Al-Husary — one of the leading masters of Quranic recitation in the modern era, the first to record the entire Quran in a measured, melodic recitation (murattal), and one of the most widely heard reciters across the East and the West. May Allah have mercy on him and make this among his good deeds."

He also announced that this year, as part of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, six distinguished young Quranic voices have been selected from among elite reciters around the world to compete for the title of 'Most Beautiful Voice'.

Members of the public can vote to choos the Most Beautiful Quranic Voice of 2026. They will be honored on March 3 at a ceremony celebrating the Quran and its devoted people.