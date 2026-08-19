Dubai International Holy Quran Award receives 20,500 applications from 135 countries

The Dubai International Holy Quran Award has received 20,500 applications from 135 countries for its 29th edition, marking the largest international participation in the award’s history.

The record number of applications came after registration closed for the 1448H–2027 edition, which is held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The surge follows changes introduced under the award’s developmental vision, “In Search of the Most Beautiful Quran Recitation in the World”, including allowing individuals to apply directly alongside the traditional nomination process through their home countries or accredited Islamic centres.

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The award has also introduced a prize fund exceeding Dh12 million ($3.3 million), the largest in its history, alongside changes to its categories, eligibility requirements, evaluation process and participation mechanisms.

Egypt recorded the highest number of applications with 6,838, followed by Indonesia with 1,923, Pakistan with 1,862 and Syria with 1,511.

The male category for contestants aged over 16 received 14,040 applications, while the category for males and females under 16 attracted 6,495 applications, including 2,394 female participants.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, said the record participation reflected the impact of the award’s new approach and its growing international reach.

$3.3 million in prizes

Under the new prize structure, the first-place winner in each of the two main categories will receive $1 million. Second-place winners will receive $100,000, while third-place winners will receive $50,000. The Global Quranic Personality award also carries a $1 million prize.

Another new feature of the 29th edition will see selected finalists invited to Dubai during Ramadan to lead Taraweeh prayers at major mosques. Public voting will then be used to select the “Most Beautiful Quran Recitation in the World”.

Applicants are currently undergoing preliminary evaluation based on Tajweed, vocal quality, recitation and overall performance.

For contestants aged over 16, those who pass the first stage will advance to public voting, with selected finalists invited to Dubai during Ramadan. Voting is scheduled to take place from February 8 to 16, 2027.

For contestants under 16, the second stage will be conducted through live video judging from September 1 to 14, 2026. Finalists will then enter the public voting stage from February 8 to 16, 2027.

Since its inception, 7,826 contestants from 123 countries have participated in 28 editions of the Quranic Awards. It has granted more than Dh67 million in prize money since its first edition and has honoured 24 individuals and three institutions with the Global Quranic Personality Award.