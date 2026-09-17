Dubai International Film Festival to return in 2027 with focus on Middle Eastern cinema

The festival, which will come under the umbrella of Dubai Media, is being relaunched more than two decades after its first edition in 2004

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 17 Sept 2026, 1:02 PM
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The Dubai International Film Festival will return on December 8, 2027, with its first edition under its new phase dedicated to celebrating films and filmmakers from across the Middle East.

The announcement was made by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, at the Arab media summit

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The festival, which will come under the umbrella of Dubai Media, is being relaunched more than two decades after its first edition in 2004, when it was established with a vision to position Dubai as a gateway for Arab cinema to the world and bring filmmakers, industry professionals and cultures together.

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Over its 14-year run, the festival became one of the region’s prominent cinema platforms, opening opportunities for hundreds of Arab talents and productions and contributing to putting Dubai and the UAE on the global cinema map, Al Marri said.

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