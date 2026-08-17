Dubai International Airport introduces new waiting lounge for Uber, Careem users

A new waiting lounge dedicated to Uber and Careem users has been opened in Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport. The new lounge aims to provide a streamlined experience for travellers at the vehicle pickup point at the airport.

The lounge has been opened by Uber in partnership with Dubai Airports in line with the Dubai Civility Committee's efforts to preserve the aesthetic appeal, order and operational excellence of the emirate.

The improved experience sets the tone for city's high quality experiences right from the moment of arrival, said Saeed AlNazari, Secretary General of the Dubai Civility Committee.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

What does the lounge include?

The dedicated waiting space offers travellers:

A fully air-conditioned waiting area equipped with high-efficiency air purifiers

Ergonomic seating and workspaces, with dedicated space for heavy luggage, as well as high chairs and elevated tables

Multiple charging hubs, including high-speed USB-C, USB-A and standard electrical sockets

A designated queue for UberX and Careem Comfort riders to optimise waiting times using PINs

Where is the Uber/Careem lounge?

The lounge is located directly at the primary Uber and Careem Rides pickup area within the Car Pickup zone at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport. Once users arrive at the airport, they can proceed to the pickup area opposite the terminal and enter the lounge through a designated door.

There are clear signs highlighting the official starting point for the UberX and Careem Comfort queue. Large instruction boards outline the queue guidelines, ensuring an orderly transition from the lounge to the pickup vehicle.

Frictionless journey

"At Uber, our goal is to eliminate travel friction and make every step of the journey as effortless as possible," said Tala Nsouli, General Manager at Uber UAE. "(The lounge) provides riders with a modern, fully equipped environment to relax and recharge before stepping into their ride."



Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, said, “We’re creating a smoother, more seamless experience beyond the terminal doors, helping guests move with greater ease and comfort through one of the world’s busiest international airports."