Dubai: Interfaith meeting organised in Sikh Gurudwara to celebrate Bishop Paul Hider's farewell, welcome successor

Former Auxiliary Bishop of Milan Paolo Martinelli takes over as new Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 3:44 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 3:45 PM

A unique gathering of religious leaders was organised at the Guru Nanak Sikh Darbar in Dubai on Thursday to celebrate the farewell of Paul Hinder, the former Catholic Bishop to Southern Arabia. He was replaced by Paolo Martinelli, the former Auxiliary Bishop of Milan.

Sunjay Sudhir, ambassador, Indian Embassy Abu Dhabi and Major General Ahmed Al Mansoori, general secretary of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Tolerance, were guests at the event.

Taleb Mohamed Al Dhanhani, director of licensing, monitoring and inspection, CDA Dubai and around 100 people from the neighbouring churches, the Hindu temple and the Sikh Community, were also present.

Dr Bubbles Kandhari, the vice chairperson of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, said, "What we have now at this very moment can be an example of pluralism where we have our brothers and sisters from different faiths under one roof to mark this significant occasion of interfaith gathering".

She said, "Interfaith leadership is the call of the day. If all the religious leaders get together to educate their faithful to understand and respect each other, this will bring about interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence."

Dr Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, said in his keynote address, "Today's event aims to foster harmonious co-existence of different faiths living in the UAE. Our gathering here today is a superb showcase of how we all value the principles of moderation, inclusion and generosity in the Middle East".

Bishop Martinelli said, "Religious leaders are partners in building a better human family. I stand with people of all faiths and religions in this country as a friend and a brother. All religions should work together for the common good and promote goodwill."

