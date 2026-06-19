Dubai’s first integrated cancer hospital gets Dh20 million boost to enhance patient care

Dubai's first integrated and comprehensive cancer hospital has received a major boost after Al Jalila Foundation secured a Dh20 million contribution from the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation to support the development of Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital (HBRCH).

The donation agreement was signed at Al Jalila Foundation by Dr Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, and Easa Al Gurg, Group CEO of Al Gurg Group, in the presence of Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, and Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health.

The contribution will fund advanced engineering systems that are essential to the hospital's operations and patient safety. As part of the initiative, Scientechnic and Al Gurg Automation & Controls (AGAC), both part of Al Gurg Group, will provide life-safety, emergency-evacuation, and power-distribution systems for the facility.

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The scope of work includes the design, supply, and testing of low-voltage switchgear panels, as well as fire alarm, voice evacuation, and central battery systems. The companies will also oversee testing, commissioning, and factory acceptance processes to ensure the hospital's infrastructure operates reliably and efficiently.

Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital is a flagship project of Al Jalila Foundation and a key component of Dubai Health's vision to advance healthcare through the integration of care, learning, discovery, and giving. Once completed, the facility is expected to become a regional centre of excellence for cancer treatment, research, and innovation.

Easa Al Gurg said the project represents an investment in the future of healthcare in the UAE.

"Landmark projects such as the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital represent an important investment in the future of healthcare in the UAE. As a group, we are proud to share the technical expertise we have built over the years for this extraordinary cause," he said.

"Through Scientechnic and AGAC, we look forward to having a lasting impact on patients, families, and the wider community."

Dr Amer Al Zarooni described the contribution as an example of how philanthropy and cross-sector collaboration can help build healthcare infrastructure with long-term impact.

"We are grateful to Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation for its generosity and commitment to the community," he said.

"This agreement demonstrates Al Jalila Foundation's role in building national partnerships and directing philanthropy towards initiatives with lasting impact. The contribution to Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital's infrastructure brings together expertise across sectors to help deliver a facility that advances health for humanity and helps shape Dubai's future of care."

Established in 2013 under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation supports medical treatment, research, and education across the UAE.

The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital project is among its most significant healthcare initiatives, reflecting ongoing efforts to strengthen specialised medical services and improve cancer care in the region.