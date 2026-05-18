Dubai's driverless taxis insured under dedicated framework in regional first

Dubai’s driverless taxis have been insured under a dedicated framework for the first time in the region, with Dubai Insurance appointed as the official provider for the autonomous fleet operated by Dubai Taxi Company.

In a statement, Dubai Insurance said the appointment marks a regional first for a fully driverless commercial taxi fleet to be insured under a dedicated framework.

The announcement comes after the Roads and Transport Authority launched commercial operations of autonomous taxis in Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah in March, in partnership with Apollo Go and WeRide.

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At the time, RTA said WeRide vehicles would be available to the public through the Uber app, while Apollo Go would offer autonomous mobility services through the Apollo Go app in collaboration with Dubai Taxi Company.

The first phase of the rollout includes 100 autonomous taxis, with plans to gradually expand the fleet in the coming years, according to RTA.

Dubai Insurance said its role goes beyond traditional motor insurance, with the company developing a specialised approach tailored to autonomous vehicles. According to the insurer, the framework addresses new risks linked to AI-driven systems, sensor technologies, real-time data processing and evolving liability models.

Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO of Dubai Insurance, said the milestone reflected the rapid evolution of transport and the need for the insurance sector to evolve with it.

“We are proud to be part of a regional first, insuring autonomous taxi fleets in Dubai and supporting one of the most forward-thinking mobility initiatives in the world,” he said.

RTA had said autonomous taxis operate through an integrated software system powered by artificial intelligence, high-definition digital maps and deep learning algorithms, enabling real-time data processing and decision-making during operation.

According to RTA, the vehicles can interact with traffic conditions, including intersections, traffic signals, pedestrians and other vehicles, while complying with traffic regulations.

Dubai Insurance said robust insurance frameworks will be critical to ensuring safety, trust and operational continuity as the vehicles begin operating across key locations in Dubai.

The company said the appointment also supports Dubai’s wider smart city ambitions and its efforts to adopt advanced technologies across urban transport.