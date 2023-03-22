Dubai: Inmates to continue to communicate with families remotely during Ramadan

Watch: Sheikh Mohammed shares emotional video of Emirati mothers being surprised with tributes for Mother's Day
People appearing on the screen sing praises of mothers, who can be seen getting overwhelmed and bursting into tears
Dubai Police will continue to provide its remote visual communication service to inmates serving their terms in jail throughout the holy month. The service will be available from 9am to 12pm on working days.
Brigadier General Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai Police, confirmed this, and added that the service enables inmates to communicate with their families even if they are outside the country.
He stressed that the Dubai Police was keen to provide full logistical support to inmates, male and female, so that they can keep in touch with their families via electronic devices, in cooperation with the General Department of Artificial Intelligence.
He explained how the service works.The inmate's family must submit an electronic request to visit the inmate through the Dubai Police app. The police will then send a text message to the applicant with a link to connect to a video call, along with the exact time, through the website of the Dubai Police General Command. The inmate can then make the video call via the electronic devices provided to them by the police.
