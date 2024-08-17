Dubai inmates receive over Dh4 million in financial, in-kind aid during first half of 2024

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 9:46 AM Last updated: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 9:58 AM

Male and female inmates in Dubai received support from the Punitive and Correctional Institutions, who provided them with financial and in-kind assistance worth Dh4,626,940 during the first half of this year.

These initiatives aim to improve inmates' quality of life, reflecting the values ​​of tolerance and brotherhood rooted in Emirati society.

For these initiatives, community philanthropists, institutions, and charitable organisations, are key partners in helping prisoners and their families. Brigadier Salah Juma Bu Osaiba, acting director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, thanked the donors who supported the charitable programmes of penal and correctional institutions.

Colonel Abdullah Yaqoub Al Khedher, acting deputy director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions also highlighted the important role of the Humanitarian Care Department in addressing various issues faced by inmates of different nationalities.

Likewise, field visits to numerous charitable organisations were also done by the Humanitarian Care Department to explore ways to enhance cooperation in resolving the humanitarian issues being faced by inmates, said Captain Habib Hussein Mohammed Al Zarouni, head of Humanitarian Care Department.