Dubai didn't pay to show normalcy amid Iran war: Influencers reject viral claims

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At a time when global headlines painted a picture of fear and instability across the region, two Dubai-based influencers took to social media with a different message: life in the UAE was continuing safely, calmly, and normally.

Speaking during a discussion hosted by the Dubai Press Club, content creators Matteo Pittaluga and Antonio Lekic addressed the now-viral claims that influencers in Dubai were being “paid” to post positive content about the city during the recent regional tensions.

The answer, both insisted, was no.

“Dubai paid to keep us safe,” entrepreneur and content creator Matteo Pittaluga said during the session, referencing the country’s security and defense systems. “But nobody paid me to speak positively about the UAE. I did it because this is my home.”

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The discussion, titled “The ‘Dubai Paid Me’ Myth: Truth from the inside”, explored how influencers, entrepreneurs, and digital creators navigated the wave of misinformation, AI-generated content, and fear-driven headlines that spread online during the crisis.

For Antonio, a real estate entrepreneur and content creator, the decision to speak publicly came after he felt international media coverage did not reflect what residents were actually experiencing on the ground.

“I felt personally attacked because this is my home,” he said. “I was seeing headlines suggesting chaos, while outside, people were walking, driving, going to cafés, and living normally.”

Antonio revealed that one foreign media outlet interviewed him and requested footage showing daily life in Dubai. However, he later discovered the interview had been edited alongside AI-generated visuals portraying a far more dramatic situation.

“That upset me deeply,” he said. “Truth matters. More than ever, people need honest reporting and accurate information.”

Both influencers described themselves not as traditional “lifestyle influencers” but as entrepreneurs using social media to build trust, credibility, and long-term relationships.

“People don’t buy products. They buy people,” Mateo said. “Social media is a tool to show who you are, what you believe in, and how you think.”

Antonio echoed the sentiment, arguing that influence today is less about fame and more about impact.

“I believe everyone is an influencer in some way,” he said. “The only question is how many people you influence and whether you are spreading something positive.”

The pair also discussed the darker side of digital culture, particularly the rise of clickbait content and misinformation during periods of uncertainty.

Mateo criticized some creators for prioritizing virality over responsibility.

“One post can impact millions of people,” he said. “Content creators have a responsibility to think before they publish.”

The discussion also touched on how the crisis reshaped online behavior and business activity. According to figures shared during the session, advertising spend across sectors such as automotive and real estate dropped sharply during the early days of the tensions, while entertainment and lifestyle-related content rebounded faster.

Yet both speakers argued that periods of uncertainty can also create opportunities.

“When everyone becomes quiet, that’s your chance to speak,” Mateo said, adding that businesses should continue building visibility during difficult periods instead of retreating.

Antonio said he used the period to strengthen relationships with clients and followers rather than focus purely on sales.

“People remember who stayed calm,” he said. “Sometimes the most valuable thing you can provide is reassurance.”

The conversation also explored the growing role of authenticity in the creator economy, particularly as AI-generated content becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish from reality.

Ironically, both content creators admitted that some of their most “imperfect” videos ended up becoming their most viral.

“One of my highest-performing videos was filmed quickly with no production,” Mateo added. “People connect with realness.”

Antonio shared a similar experience, saying highly produced luxury real estate videos sometimes underperformed compared to simple, spontaneous clips filmed casually on his phone.

“People want authenticity,” he said. “They want to connect with a real person.”

The session ultimately highlighted a broader shift in the digital landscape: influencers are no longer seen solely as entertainers or product promoters, but increasingly as alternative voices capable of shaping narratives during moments of crisis.

And while the debate around influencer culture continues globally, both creators maintained that their motivation remained simple.

“We didn’t do it for money,” Antonio said. “We did it because we love this place.”