Dubai: 18-year-old Indian student dies suddenly one day after Diwali

An Indian teenager passed away suddenly outside his home in Dubai, one day after Diwali.

Vaishnav, an outstanding Indian expatriate student and recipient of the prestigious UAE Golden Visa, passed away late Tuesday evening outside his home. The cause of his death prima facie is cardiac arrest. He was pursuing his first year of BBA in Marketing at Middlesex University Dubai.

The 18-year-old was a former student of GEMS Our Own Indian School. A circular issued by the school said, “It is with deep sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news of the sudden passing of our ex-student and former Head of School Council, Vaishnav Krishnakumar (Batch of 2024-25), last night."

"Vaishnav was dearly loved by his teachers and peers. He was a compassionate student who guided and supported many of his schoolmates and was truly a star pupil. The entire school community is deeply grieved by his loss and are mourning."

"Our heartfelt prayers are with his parents (his mother, Mrs. Vidhu Krishnakumar, is our STEAM teacher), younger sister, family members, classmates, and teachers during this difficult time.”

Lalitha Suresh, Principal and CEO of GEMS Our Own Indian School, said, “My school is grieving now, the entire staff and student community is shocked. We are not ready at the moment to say anything more.”

Described by teachers and peers as compassionate, driven, and always ready to help others, Vaishnav had served as Head of the School Council during his final year and was widely regarded as a student leader who inspired his peers.

According to those close to him, Vaishnav often reached out to support others emotionally and even initiated small community projects, with one acquaintance describing him as a “social entrepreneur.”

A close family friend, who has been by the family’s side since the incident, shared more details about the tragedy.

“There was a festive gathering with students from various colleges, including hostellers. The doctor apparently said it was a cardiac arrest. He was dancing and suddenly collapsed. Around 9.35 pm on Tuesday, I reached the hospital, and he didn’t have any pulse. People in the ambulance said he had no pulse when they picked him up from the location. The ambulance took him to the nearest hospital. I think by 10.35pm he was declared dead. They tried to revive him, but his pulse was missing for a long time.”

Describing him as a very clever boy — top in debating and academics, and the head boy of the school, the interviewee added, “Everyone loved him. That’s the saddest part. He didn’t have any medical condition. It’s shocking. We are all waiting for the report following the investigation; the post-mortem report should be out soon.

Vaishnav was also doing an internship with a firm. “Just a week ago, he informed his employer that he wanted to focus on his studies and requested three months off. They liked him so much that they told him, ‘If you want, you can work from home also.’”

Meanwhile, Middlesex University Dubai paid tribute to the first-year student who had already proven an asset to the university's community.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, it said, “It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Vaishnav Krishnakumar, a valued member of our student community. Vaishnav was an exemplary student, respected for his academic contributions and admired for his kindness, humility, and the warmth he brought to those around him.

His loss has deeply affected our entire community, and he will be remembered with great fondness and respect. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Krishnakumar family during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with them, and we remain committed to offering any support we can.”