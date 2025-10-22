Dubai: Indian teen's family 'inconsolable' after sudden demise

A relative of an 18-year-old boy who died suddenly during a Diwali celebration described him as an "extraordinary” person who was “number one” at everything he did. Dubai resident Nitish said his nephew, Vaishnav Krishnakumar, was a gem of a person.

“He was a school topper in studies,” Nitish told Khaleej Times. “He was the head [of student council] at school. He was active in all extracurricular activities. He was number one at everything he did. He was truly a brilliant and extraordinary student.”

The Indian teenager was attending a Diwali celebration on Tuesday evening when he collapsed suddenly and died. Hailing from the southern Indian state of Kerala, Vaishnav’s parents have been living in the UAE for over 20 years.

“We still don’t have a clear picture of exactly what happened,” Nitish said. “His parents want to take his body to Kerala for the burial, so we are getting the paperwork sorted for it. We are hoping that everything will be done and they can fly home on Friday.”

A student of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) at Middlesex University, Vaishnav had recently graduated from GEMS Our Own Indian School. According to his family, he was conferred the Golden Visa for his academic excellence.

'Role model' to all

Nitish said that Vaishnav was very popular and was a role model for all his friends and cousins. “Ever since the news of his death became known, several parents of his friends have called us crying,” he said. “He was dear to everyone. He had so many friends. Everyone looked up to him as a role model. His friends’ parents used to ask their children to be like him.”

He said that Vaishnav’s family was devastated. “For 18 years, he was the light of their lives,” he said. “He was their biggest hope. He has one younger sister, who is eight years old. Even though there was a 10-year age gap between them, he was very attached to his sister. She has been inconsolable.”

He added that Vaishnav was very understanding and self-reliant. “When he wanted a new phone and laptop, he didn’t want to burden his parents,” he said. “So, he found a part-time job and made the money he needed to buy the gadgets for university. He was really the type of boy that everyone wished they had as a son.”