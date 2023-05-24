Dubai: Indian expat wins $1 million after leaving UAE to take care of ageing parents

Three other participants to drive away luxury vehicles each in the latest Duty Free draw

By Web Desk Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 3:47 PM Last updated: Wed 24 May 2023, 4:08 PM

A former UAE resident was announced as the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion at the draw held on Wednesday at Dubai International Airport.

Prasanth Thirunavukarasu, 29, an Indian based in Chennai, became a $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 423 with ticket number 3059, which he purchased online on May 11.

A first-time ticket buyer, Thirunavukarasu left his job at the Commercial Bank of Dubai after a year to return to India to care for his ageing parents. He bought the only ticket left online on the day of his flight to India.

When asked about his initial plans with his win, he said, "Definitely, this win will help me to look after my parents now that they’re old and sick. Also, I will be saving some money for the marriage of my two younger sisters. Big thanks to Dubai Duty Free! Now I can do all my responsibilities for my parents and family," he added.

Thirunavukarasu is the 210th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999 and Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of tickets.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles. Krunal Mithani, a 37-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Mojave Silver) car, with ticket number 1495 in Finest Surprise Series 1839, which he purchased online on April 26.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 5 years now, Mithani is no stranger to winning with Dubai Duty Free, having previously won twice. He first won an Aprilla Dorsoduro 900 (Exciting Dark) motorbike with ticket number 0807 in Finest Surprise Series 414 in July 2020, and then a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Black Sapphire Metallic) car with ticket number 0364 in Finest Surprise Series 1780 in August 2021.

The father of one, Mithani, works as an IT manager for a shipping company in Dubai. "First of all, I’m thankful to God, and then second to Dubai Duty Free. I’m just so lucky to have won not once but three times," he said.

Meanwhile, Hasnain Wajid, a 48-year-old Pakistani national based in Jeddah, won a BMW X5 Competition (Sanremo Green Metallic) car, with ticket number 0681 in Finest Surprise Series 1840, which he purchased online on May 14.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion 5 years now, Wajid is a father of two and works as a manager, finance and administration for an airline company. “I’m very thankful to Dubai Duty Free, they’ve been changing the life of so many people and I’m delighted to be one of them,” he said.

Lastly, Stephane Debommarez, a French national based in France won a BMW F 850 GS (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0383 in Finest Surprise Series 539, which she purchased online on April 30. Debommarez is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be surprised when she learns of his win.

ALSO READ: