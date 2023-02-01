Dubai: Indian expat, who hit $1-million prize, wins again in Duty Free draw

The injured reportedly had a back injury after his bike turned over in the desert
Indian expat Amit Saraf knew from experience that in Dubai, the impossible is possible: In 2016, he hit the whopping $1-million (Dh3.67-million) mega prize in the Duty Free draw. And on Wednesday, he won again.
The 48-year-old Indian national moved to the city from Bengaluru after becoming an instant dollar millionaire.
"Winning with Dubai Duty Free allowed me to move to Dubai and really think about the future," said Saraf who is now running his online trading business in the emirate.
"I always believe that this is one of the most genuine promotions in the world, and today I’ve been lucky twice. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free," said the expat who has been a regular participant in the draw since 2016.
Saraf won a Mercedes Benz S500 after buying six tickets for the Finest Surprise Series 1829 on his way to New Delhi, India.
ALSO READ:
A native of Tajikistan was announced as the latest $1-million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.
Abduvali Akhmad Ali, a Tajik-national based in Dubai, won the prize with ticket number 4226, which he purchased online on January 16.
He is the first Tajik to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Organisers are yet to reach him.
To date, there have been 49 nationalities that have won $1 million in the promotion since its inception.
Meanwhile, Yasas Nalin Pathirana, a Sri Lankan national based in Galle, Sri Lanka, won a BMW R nineT Pure motorbike.
ALSO READ:
The injured reportedly had a back injury after his bike turned over in the desert
Emirates Health Services showcases Xpress check-in smart clinic that will soon be available at government hospitals in Sharjah
26-year-old Mohammed Jasem Al Zaabi passes out from MBZUAI, despite being on wheelchair with SMA - Type 2
The value-based healthcare model to use AI technology for treating diabetes and asthma in the first phase
The initiative is designed to serve the health needs of senior Emiratis who benefit from the government health insurance plan, Enaya
It is compulsory for all medically fit Emirati men to complete national service for at least 11 months
The blast, which took place in Peshawar, killed over 30 and injured over 100 worshippers
Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority prohibits fishing and marketing these two species during breeding season in order to ensure their sustainability